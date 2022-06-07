J&K: Two Lashkar militants killed in gunfight in Kupwara

Two militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara. Police said the militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and identified the Pakistani militant as Tufail.

The gunfight erupted hours after a militant was killed in Sopore while three of his associates escaped.

Early on Tuesday morning, a joint team of J-K police and Army cordoned off Chatkaras Kandi area of Kupwara after inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As the joint team was searching for the militants, they came under fire and retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight.

“KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,” J-K Police tweeted, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Kupwara gunfight was the second gunfight in north Kashmir in less than 12 hours. The gunfight started barely hours after a gunfight in Zaloora village of Sopore in north Kashmir. On Monday evening, a joint team of J-K Police and Army had cordoned off the Panipora forest area of Zaloora after information about militants in the area. As the joint team was searching for the militants in the forest area, militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

Police said that a Pakistani militant was killed in the gunfight, while his three associates, including two foreign nationals, escaped after breaking the security cordon.

“SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. 2 FTs (foreign terrorists) and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on,” J-K Police had tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Kumar.