Two people were electrocuted while six others sustained burns on Tuesday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district.

Advertising

Identifying the deceased as Faiz Ahmed, 40, and Mohammad Shabir, 38, sources said they were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire at village Chunga Charun in Mendhar tehsil.

The incident occurred when the entire village had plunged into darkness following some snag in the transformer supplying power to the area.