J&K: Two Army personnel killed in explosion along LoC in Rajouri

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: October 30, 2021 7:31:58 pm
An Army Lieutenant and a jawan were killed in an explosion that took place under mysterious circumstances along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Rajouri.
Sources said that the deceased were part of an Army patrol which was on routine patrolling near a forward location in Lam sector in Nowshera.
Following the explosion, the critically injured Army personnel were immediately evacuated to a hospital, where they succumbed, sources added.
