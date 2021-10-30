scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

J&K: Two Army personnel killed in explosion along LoC in Rajouri

Sources said that the deceased were part of an Army patrol which was on routine patrolling near a forward location in Lam sector in Nowshera.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: October 30, 2021 7:31:58 pm
The Army personnel, who were in a critical condition, were immediately evacuated to a hospital, where they succumbed. (Express photo/Representational)

An Army Lieutenant and a jawan were killed in an explosion that took place under mysterious circumstances along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Rajouri.

Sources said that the deceased were part of an Army patrol which was on routine patrolling near a forward location in Lam sector in Nowshera.

Following the explosion, the critically injured Army personnel were immediately evacuated to a hospital, where they succumbed, sources added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement