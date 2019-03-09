J&K: Traffic halted after ‘tiffin box-like object’ found in Akhnoor sector

Vehicular traffic between Khour and Palanwala near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector was suspended for over four hours following the detection of a tiffin box-like object which was found abondoned on the road at a village named Nadwal.

Suspecting it to be an improvised explosive device (IED), a bomb disposal squad was summoned by the police.

Significantly, the object was detected less than 24 hours after an IED power circuit wrapped in a polyethene sheet was found outside Jammu airport. However, no explosive or detonator was found.

On Thursday, a teenager from the Valley had hurled a hand grenade at a Jammu bus stand, killing two people and injuring 32 others.

The boy, who was arrested by police within hours after the attack, told police that he was tasked by Kulgam district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen to hurl the grenade. He had brought the grenade from the Valley in a tiffin box.