J&K: Three militants killed in two separate gunfights, 10 in less than 48 hours

Three militants were killed in two separate gunfights in the Valley on Tuesday. While two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, an unidentified militant was killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

In less than 48 hours, the Kashmir Valley has witnessed five gunfights between militants and the armed forces, resulting in the deaths of 10 militants. Officials say that 117 militants have been killed in the Valley this year.

On the intervening night of June 20 and 21, a joint team of J-K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Tulibal neighbourhood of Sopore in north Kashmir after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces launched searches, the militants opened fire while trying to break the security cordon. The joint team returned the fire, leading to a gunfight that lasted several hours.

Police said one unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight. “SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” J-K Police tweeted.

In a separate gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed at Tujjan village. Police sources said that a pre-dawn gunfight started in Tujjan village of Pulwama when a joint team of forces cordoned off the village after inputs about the presence of militants.

Police said that while the militants tried to break the security cordon by opening indiscriminate fire, the joint team of forces returned the fire, leading to two militants being killed. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet.

Police have identified one of the slain militants as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad and said he was behind the killing of a police officer. “JeM terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI (Sub Inspector) Farooq Mir has been neutralized in Pulwama encounter,” police said in a tweet quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Kashmir valley has seen an increase in gunfights this month. In less than 48 hours, 10 militants have been killed in five separate gunfights in south and north Kashmir. While four militants, including an arrested militant, were killed in a gunfight in frontier district of Kupwara, two militants were killed in D H Pora in Kulgam. A militant was also killed in a gunfight in Anantnag.

Police said that the armed forces have killed 117 militants, including 32 foreign nationals, this year.