Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

J&K terror funding case: Chargesheet filed against ex-minister, two others

The others named in the chargesheet are Mohammad Sharee Shah of Anantnag’s Larnoo area and Mohammad Hussain Khateeb of Bhaderwah in Doda district. The latter is, at present, staying in Pakistan.

The agency said Singh was in contact with Khateeb via encrypted apps and had clandestinely visited Dubai to arrange funds. (Representational/File)

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday filed a chargesheet in a court here against former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, and two others in a terror-funding case.

Shah was arrested from Jammu with Rs 6.90 lakh cash that was meant to be delivered to Singh for “anti-national activities” and his party “Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party”, the chargesheet said.

According to it, Singh was in touch with the Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists and separatists of JKLF (an unlawful association). “These inimical entities had sent this terror fund from Pakistan through their associates for Singh’s party,” it added.

The agency said Singh was in contact with Khateeb via encrypted apps and had clandestinely visited Dubai to arrange funds. Shah was designated as secretary of this party and he received these funds in Kashmir.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 03:07:03 am
