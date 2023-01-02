J&K announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia relief for Rajouri blast victims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri district’s Upper Dangri village.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Sinha tweeted. “Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh,” he wrote, adding that officials had been directed to ensure best treatment to injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

A four-year-old boy, Vihan, was killed and 10 others were injured in a powerful IED explosion at the house of one of them on Monday morning. The IED was planted by militants who attacked three houses of the minority community on the evening of January 1, killing four civilians and injuring six others.

Those injured on Monday morning included six minors. Among them, Samiksha (16) is critical, said Jammu additional director-general of police Mukesh Singh.

Meanwhile, people continue to hold a dharna in Dangri village in protest against the killings.