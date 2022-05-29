scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
J&K Police shoot down drone with payload from ‘across border’ in Kathua

Police sources said a bomb disposal squad has been called in to check the drone and the payload attached to it.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
May 29, 2022 11:51:45 am
drone, J&K Police, Pak drobe, J&K Police shoots down drone, Kathua drone, Jammu and kashmir news, India news, Indian expressA bomb disposal squad has been called in to check it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a drone coming from the Pakistani side in Kathua district’s Hariya Chak village under Hiranagar sector in the early hours of Sunday, police sources said. A bomb squad has been summoned, they added.

drone, J&K Police, Pak drobe, J&K Police shoots down drone, Kathua drone, Jammu and kashmir news, India news, Indian express The drone which has been shot down.

Giving details of the incident, police sources said that following information about drone activity in Talli Hariya Chak, a police party from Rajbagh police station was being sent regularly to the area.

On Sunday morning, the police party noticed a drone – with a payload attachment – coming from the Pakistani side and opened fire, bringing it down, police sources said. A bomb disposal squad has been called in to check it, they added.

