J&K Police shoot down drone with payload from ‘across border’ in Kathua

May 29, 2022 11:51:45 am
The Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a drone coming from the Pakistani side in Kathua district’s Hariya Chak village under Hiranagar sector in the early hours of Sunday, police sources said. A bomb squad has been summoned, they added.
Giving details of the incident, police sources said that following information about drone activity in Talli Hariya Chak, a police party from Rajbagh police station was being sent regularly to the area.
Drone coming from border side shot down in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh PS in Kathua district. The drone has a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/yq9gXRcacQ
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022
On Sunday morning, the police party noticed a drone – with a payload attachment – coming from the Pakistani side and opened fire, bringing it down, police sources said. A bomb disposal squad has been called in to check it, they added.
