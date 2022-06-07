J&K police recover three magnetic IEDs dropped by Pak drone in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday night recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Kanachak area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Significantly, sticky bombs have emerged as a new threat ahead of the 43-day long Amarnath yatra beginning June 30. The police have seized such explosive devices in the recent past as well.

Giving details, official sources said that BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area at night and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed and they followed the anti drone SOP in the general area.

At around 11 pm in the Dayaran area of Kanachak, the police observed the drone activity and fired at it again.

The payload attached to the drone was brought down, but the drone could not be shot down.

The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside a tiffin box with the timer set to different timings of 3 hours, 8 hours etc. The IED has been deactivated and diffused through controlled explosion.

A case has been registered.