J&K police seize arms consignment, arrest two

The Jammu Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two people and seized a consignment of arms and ammunition which had been dropped by a drone from the Pakistan side near the international border in R S Pura Sector.

Identifying them as Chander Bose, son of Vasdev of Doda and Shamsher Singh, son of Prem Singh of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu, police said that both were in touch with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) Balvinder Singh of Jammu who is presently settled in Europe.

All three have been working for a banned terrorist organization, police further said adding that Balvinder was coordinating with both the arrested people in India and the handlers of the arms consignment in Pakistan.

The seizures included four pistols along with eight magazines and 47 rounds. This is the fourth cache of arms and ammunition seized by Jammu police this year which has been dropped by a drone from the Pakistan side.

Police said that on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, suspicious drone movement was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla in R S Pura sector. Since the area is close to the international border, the information was shared with all police stations and a dedicated team was put on the job.

All vehicles which crossed the police checkpoints around that time were scrutinized and the CCTV footage of the roads leading to that general area was thoroughly checked, a police statement said, adding the physical pattern and technical analysis were pursued thoroughly.

On the basis of above mentioned analysis, a police team of R S Pura picked up a few suspects and questioned them regarding their movement in the border area, particularly during the time when drone movement was reported.

During rounding up the suspects, Jammu police was able to lay hands on one suspect, Chander Bose of Doda, who on questioning could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date. He later admitted to visiting the border area to receive a consignment of weapons dropped by drone, police said, adding that he further disclosed the name of Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujral who, too, was arrested. A case has been registered under sections 13, 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.