J&K: Police recover IEDs and sticky bombs from Kathua district

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have recovered half a dozen explosive devices from a militant hideout in the Kathua district. According to the police, the seized explosives included three IEDs and an equal number of sticky bombs.

The seizure followed disclosures by an already arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Zakir Hussain Bhat who was nabbed from the Kathua district’s Billawar area last Sunday.

Zakir’s apprehension followed revelations by a Lashar-e-Toiba militant Mohammad Aslam of Basantgarh who was also arrested last Sunday in connection with the two blasts in Udhampur town on the intervening night of September 28-29. Two people were injured in one of the explosions ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Union Territory on October 4. Both modules are associated with each other.

Sources said the explosives seized at Zakir’s instance in Kathua appear to have been dropped through a drone from the Pakistan side. Zakir was in touch with his Pakistani handler Ghulam Fareed, who along with two others was apprehended by J&K Police from a hotel in Jammu in 2008. Fareed was deported to Pakistan after the completion of his jail term in 2018.