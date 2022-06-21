scorecardresearch
J&K police crack Kathua bank robbery case; 2 held, Rs 1.45 cr seized

Police sources said that one of the robbers had hidden the cash in a water tank at his house.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 21, 2022 3:30:13 pm
A police team has been sent to Chandigarh to arrest the third robber. (File photo)

Within 24 hours of the case being registered, the Jammu and Kashmir police cracked the HDFC Bank robbery case in Kathua on Tuesday by arresting two people, including a former bank employee, and seizing cash worth Rs 1.45 crore.

Police sources said that one of the robbers had hidden the cash in a water tank at his house. A police team has been sent to Chandigarh to arrest the third robber.

Unidentified gunmen had on Sunday night broken into an HDFC Bank branch at Hatli Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. On Monday morning, bank staff alerted the local police about the robbery after they opened the office and saw open trunks containing cash, officers said. The guard on night duty was tied up.

The police registered a case and started the investigation.

