J&K police crack Kathua bank robbery case; 1 held, more than Rs 1.50 cr recovered

Within 24 hours of the case being registered, the Jammu and Kashmir police said Tuesday they have cracked the HDFC Bank robbery case in Kathua by arresting one of the two accused, a former bank employee, and recovering Rs 1.53 crore in cash.

Identifying the arrested accused as Jagandeep Singh of Kathua’s Ward No 14, Kathua SP R C Kotwal said that he was a former HDFC Bank employee who had quit around six months ago and used to frequently visit the bank branch.

During a search at Singh’s residential premises, the police said they recovered Rs 1.36 crore cash hidden inside a water tank. The police have recovered nearly Rs 1.53 crore in cash as around Rs 17 lakh was found on the rooftop of the bank’s building on Monday morning. The police said that it appears to have fallen from the accused’s bags while they were fleeing.

Police said that Singh’s associate, allegedly a distant relation and resident of the same locality, was absconding. A police team has been sent to Punjab to apprehend him.

Unidentified gunmen had on Sunday night broken into an HDFC Bank branch at Hatli Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. On Monday morning, bank staff alerted the local police about the robbery after they opened the office and saw open trunks containing cash, officers said. The guard on night duty was tied up.