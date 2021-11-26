J&K: Pak militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: November 26, 2021 9:28:07 am
One Pakistani militant was killed on Thursday night as Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the body of the militant along with arms and ammunition has been recovered. Operation is in progress in the area, he added.
