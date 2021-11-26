scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
J&K: Pak militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the body of the militant along with arms and ammunition has been recovered.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: November 26, 2021 9:28:07 am
Jammu and kashmir, Rajouri, indian army, infiltration bid, J&K, indian expressThe incident took place in Kashmir's Rajouri district along the LOC. (Representational)

One Pakistani militant was killed on Thursday night as Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the body of the militant along with arms and ammunition has been recovered. Operation is in progress in the area, he added.

