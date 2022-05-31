J&K National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh dies at 80

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and former MLA Prof Bhim Singh died at his residence in Sainik Colony in Jammu on Tuesday morning. He was 80.

Sources close to Singh said that Singh, who hailed from Udhampur district’s Bhugterian village, had not been keeping well for some time. He is survived by his wife Jai Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Human rights activist, author and a Supreme Court lawyer who was re-elected unopposed as a senior executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association in December 2016, Bhim Singh provided free legal aid to thousands of helpless prisoners, farm workers and youth all over the country.

Filing writ petitions in the supreme court through his party and the state legal aid committee headed by him, Singh secured release of nearly 300 nationals of Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan, who were lodged in various jails across the country. A number of these prisoners had been in jail for decades.

In 1985, Singh was awarded Rs 50,000 compensation by the Supreme Court for his illegal imprisonment by the then state government that followed his suspension as a member of the J&K Legislative Assembly. While his efforts to move the Supreme Court and the Election Commission are believed to be instrumental in the holding of 1996 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir after a period of nine years, his successfully moved Supreme Court to have an elected Bar Council for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, in accordance with the Advocates Act 1961.

Believed to be the first man to have travelled 150 countries around the world on motorcycle, he held several key positions in Youth Congress from president of the party’s J&K unit to its national general secretary, before launching his own Panthers Party in October 1982. During his travels, he did Bar At Law in the University of London and was the first Indian to be elected as secretary of the University of London Union in 1971.

Before returning to Jammu and Kashmir to engage in politics, Bhim Singh worked as a professor of international law at Cambridge University.

In 1988, he contested the Lok Sabha byelection from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency but despite having a lead by over 33,000 votes in 12 of 15 segments, he was declared to have lost to the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,376 votes in a re-poll. He went on hunger strike against the Election Commission which was widely supported by opposition parties and leaders, including Atal Bihar Vajpayee of the BJP.

He later filed a review petition against the order of the Election Commission and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ruled in his favour four years later on October 15, 1982. However, when the judgement came, the relevant session of parliament had already dissolved.

In the 2002 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhim Singh’s party won won four seats, including all the three in Udhampur district, enabling it to be part of the ruling coalition, with Bhim Singh’s nephew Harsh Dev Singh serving as education minister in the coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. However, in 2007, he withdrew support to the Congress-lead coalition, citing differences with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a major ally in the coalition. The coalition government, led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, fell soon after when the PDP itself withdrew their support from it during the Amarnath land row in 2008.

Bhim Singh was known for his vocal support for Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat whom he first met in 1968. He also met Fidel Castro in Cuba in 1971. He was named by deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein as one of his advocates to plead his case before a tribunal set up to try him following his apprehension. In 2011, and as chairman of the Afro-Asian Solidarity Council, he had come in support of Libya’s dictator Muammar Gaddafi appealing to the UN to intervene in air raids of Libya.

However, in November 2020, he faced rebellion within the party with his nephew Harsh Dev Singh who was previously nominated as its chairman, expelling him from the Panther Party for meeting the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. However, a fact finding committee headed by party president Balwant Singh Mankotia later revoked his expulsion.

Next year, Bhim Singh was unanimously elected president of the party after Mankotia himself resigned from the post of president citing family reasons. He later joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Harsh Dev Singh, too, joined the AAP.