J&K: Mehbooba Mufti urges youth to shun militancy

Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the youth to shun violence lest become “cannon fodder” for the security forces’ anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is news of killings everyday, this signifies that there is an increase in local recruitment of militants. I would like to appeal to those young men and their parents to save their lives,” Mufti said. Claiming that killing militants is an “incentive” for the security forces, she said, “They get rewards for killing these young men and with the turbulent times that Kashmir faces, we will need our youth in the future. Do not pick up weapons. Ye kaam theek nahin hai aur isko aapko chhor dena chahiye (this is not right and you should shun this).”

Speaking about the continuing strike by Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s package, Mufti said, “Kashmiri Pandits are an asset to our society…We must take care of them. Whenever something happens, the BJP uses it to defame us. It is being portrayed that the (Amarnath) yatra is under threat, when we have been welcoming pilgrims every year as our guests. The way the security is being beefed up, it’s like this is being conducted for the first time.”

She emphasised that while the Central government is “taking away our land, jobs and resources, do not let them take away our courage”.

“The way parties in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are united despite differences, the people of Jammu and Kashmir must also stay together,” she said, adding, “They (government) want us to feel hopeless and helpless. If we lose hope and accept everything, then, God forbid, our position will become worse that the people in the Gaza strip.”

With regard to J&K Police’s move to attach properties used by militants to take shelter, Mufti said while in other parts of the country, “bulldozers were being used to oppress… in Kashmir, they are setting this precedence”. Police have attached at least five properties in Srinagar over the alleged harbouring of militants.

The former CM also said that with all institutions “under duress”, the people are the last resort to democratically, constitutionally, politically fight for the restoration of J&K’s identity.