J&K: Man held for burning Indian flag in Rajouri district, cops hunt for person who shot video

The Jammu Kashmir Police Friday arrested a person on charges of dishonouring the Indian flag in the border district of Rajouri. The incident had taken place a couple of days back, said the police.

Identifying the accused as Koushal Kumar of Nowshera, the police said that according to local residents, he is said to be suffering from mental illness. However, a senior police officer said it will be verified through a medical examination.

The national flag was hoisted at a building of a government-run sub-district hospital in Nowshera. The accused had allegedly removed the flag and had tried to burn it along with dry leaves on Wednesday evening.

After being informed, a team from the Nowshera police station rushed to the spot, said a statement from the police. Later, a case was filed under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act and an investigation set into motion.

The police further said that during the investigation, they came across a video showing the arrested accused burning the Indian flag. The seven-minute-long video appears to have been shot by another person who was at the spot and according to the police, a manhunt has been initiated to look for him as he did not make any attempt to stop the national flag from being dishonoured.