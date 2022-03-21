J&K LG’s adviser Farooq Khan quits, to get BJP role

SENIOR BJP leader Farooq Khan on Sunday resigned as adviser to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Although there was no official word in the matter, sources said Khan resigned to take up an important assignment in the party in Jammu and Kashmir. He is likely to be made the party’s election in-charge in the Union Territory, the sources said.

This follows his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during latter’s two-day visit to Jammu on Friday and Saturday. During his stay in Jammu, the Home Minister had, at high-level meetings, reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected after the delimitation of constituencies. The Delimitation Commission has already placed its draft report in the public domain, seeking objections and suggestions from the people.

The BJP has already asked its party leaders in the Union Territory to be ready for elections at any time and asked them to start making preparations without waiting for a formal announcement.

Khan, a retired IPS officer, was earlier the administrator of Lakshadweep and also national general secretary of the BJP. He held various posts in the party’s minority cell.

He was instrumental in the formation of special operation group which played a key role in curbing militancy in 1990s.

After his retirement in 2013 as an IGP, Khan joined the BJP in 2014 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In July 2019, Khan was appointed adviser to then Lieutenant Governor Satya Pal Malik after his stint in Lakshadweep.