J&K LG approves 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts.

Sinha announced the reservation coinciding with the National Girl Child Day, asserting that “this is just the beginning”.

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future,” the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure ‘Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment.

“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” Sinha said.