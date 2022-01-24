scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
J&K LG approves 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts

Sinha announced the reservation coinciding with the National Girl Child Day, asserting that "this is just the beginning".

By: PTI | Jammu |
January 24, 2022 7:29:50 pm
Manoj SinhaJammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts.

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future,” the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure ‘Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment.

“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” Sinha said.

