Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

J&K: Ladakh region to observe shutdown today

The letter states that two Ladakhi girls, who were walking in the Leh Market were “harassed and insulted by two individuals” who, the letter claims, were policemen in plain clothes.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: October 4, 2018 5:22:40 am
satyapal malik, jammu and Kashmir, J&K panchayat elections, pdp, national conference, satyapal malik on article 35A, article 35A, article 370 In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, three major religious groups of the region, urged the governor to seeking his intervention in a case of eve-teasing in Let on September 30. (Photo: Praveen Jain)

The Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir will observe a shutdown on Thursday following an episode of alleged eve-teasing of local girls in Leh. The Ladakh Buddhist Association, posted social media messages calling for a shutdown on Thursday, against “against involvement of district Police in shielding eve teasers.”

In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, several associations including the LBA, the Anjuman Main ul Islam and the Anjuman Immamiya, Let, the three major religious groups of the region, urged the governor to seeking his intervention in a case of eve-teasing in Let on September 30.

The letter states that two Ladakhi girls, who were walking in the Leh Market were “harassed and insulted by two individuals” who, the letter claims, were policemen in plain clothes.

The associations have blamed the local police for inaction with regard to the incident and sought an impartial enquiry into the incident.

The SSP Let could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Gender politics: Teaching refugees about sex and consent
Watch Now
Gender politics: Teaching refugees about sex and consent
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Watch Now
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Buzzing Now
Advertisement