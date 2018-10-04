J&K: Ladakh region to observe shutdown today

In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, three major religious groups of the region, urged the governor to seeking his intervention in a case of eve-teasing in Let on September 30. (Photo: Praveen Jain) In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, three major religious groups of the region, urged the governor to seeking his intervention in a case of eve-teasing in Let on September 30. (Photo: Praveen Jain)

The Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir will observe a shutdown on Thursday following an episode of alleged eve-teasing of local girls in Leh. The Ladakh Buddhist Association, posted social media messages calling for a shutdown on Thursday, against “against involvement of district Police in shielding eve teasers.”

In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, several associations including the LBA, the Anjuman Main ul Islam and the Anjuman Immamiya, Let, the three major religious groups of the region, urged the governor to seeking his intervention in a case of eve-teasing in Let on September 30.

The letter states that two Ladakhi girls, who were walking in the Leh Market were “harassed and insulted by two individuals” who, the letter claims, were policemen in plain clothes.

The associations have blamed the local police for inaction with regard to the incident and sought an impartial enquiry into the incident.

The SSP Let could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

