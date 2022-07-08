J&K L-G cancels selection list of sub-inspectors over ‘irregularities’, recommends CBI probe

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered cancellation of the selection list of sub-inspectors on grounds of alleged irregularities in the selection process and recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

The action followed submission of an enquiry report by a three-member probe committee led by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary) R K Goyal. The probe panel was set up by the L-G following complaints about large-scale irregularities in the selection process.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process,” wrote the L-G on his official Twitter handle. “Culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he said, adding “It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment”.

Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the post of sub-inspectors. The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the streets with allegations of fraud in the recruitment process.