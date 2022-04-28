J&K: IED found and defused at Sidhra, say police

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu city Thursday due to the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Sidhra along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, said the police.

The police said that information was received Thursday afternoon about some suspicious object near Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital. A team from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site.

On examination, it was confirmed to be an IED after which the site was sealed. The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad of the Jammu police and an investigation was launched.

The planting of the IED on the outskirts of Jammu city comes six days after the police killed two heavily armed Pakistani militants in the Sunjwan area and foiled a Jaish-e-Mohammad plan to carry out a major attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palli village in Samba district on April 24. A CISF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed and a few police and CISF personnel were injured in the firefight with the slain militants.