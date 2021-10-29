J&K hospital technician fired for cheering Pak T20 win

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of an operation theatre (OT) technician in Rajouri after she allegedly changed her WhatsApp status to celebrate the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in last week’s T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Describing her action as “disloyalty towards the nation”, the termination order issued by Dr Brij Mohan, principal of Government Medical College, Rajouri, referred to a viral video on different media platforms and also from DySP (HQ) Rajouri, in which she allegedly changed her WhatsApp status in “celebration of defeat of Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup, 2021”.

“Whereas no employee of this institution shall be allowed to be disloyal to the nation and whereas, as reported by the Head of Department of Gynae & Obst., she had proceeded on five days leave with effect from October 21 and she failed to join duty after the expiry of leave period,” the order said.