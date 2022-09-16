J&K: Hari Singh birthday to be a public holiday

Accepting the long-pending demand of people in Jammu region, the J&K administration has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary on September 23 as a public holiday.

An official statement released late on Thursday said a notification declaring the holiday will be issued soon.

The announcement came after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, and civil society representatives, including head of the J&K transport union, at Raj Bhavan.

“Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker and social reformer. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to his rich legacy,” the statement quoted Lt. Governor Sinha as having said.