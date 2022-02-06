J&K govt withdraws posts referred to PSC, SSB

The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn all the vacancies it had referred to the J&K Public Service Commission and J&K Service Selection Board for recruitment before October 31, 2019, the day present Union Territory came into existence.

A government circular in this regard was issued by Under-Secretary Shakeeb Arsallan on January 29.

“All posts referred to JKPCSC/JKSSB prior to October 31, 2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in Hon’ble Courts, shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the circular read.