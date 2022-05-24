J&K govt removes photograph of Sheikh Abdullah from police medals

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Government has decided to remove the photograph of National Conference founder and former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, from the J&K Police Medals for both gallantry and meritorious service.

The emblem of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state has also been removed from both the medals, as per an order issued by the J&K home department.

An order issued by J&K’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, RK Goyal, on Monday read: “It is hereby ordered that in modification to Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the ‘Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’ embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with ‘the National Emblem of the Government of India’. The other side inscribed with J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ and the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’, as the case may be,” it added.

Following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories in August 2019, the J&K government had in 2020 dropped late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s title ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ from both the police medals and renamed them as Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and for Meritorious Service. Prior to it, these were known as Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry/Meritorious Service.

National Conference’s Jammu province president Rattan Lal Gupta condemned the decision, saying the government was setting a wrong precedent by negating the decisions taken by its predecessors. Describing it as an attempt to erase the history and identity of the erstwhile state, he said that Sheikh Abdullah was the first Muslim in Jammu and Kashmir who rejected Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s two nation theory and sided with India. He introduced land reforms by giving land to the tiller, abolishing money lenders (sahukars), Gupta said, adding that Abdullah’s contribution has been written in golden letters in the history of both the province and the nation.