Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Poor conduct: 3 J&K govt officials ordered to retire prematurely

One of the officials in the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department was found involved in a criminal case, another habitually violated official channels of communication and the third official was found involved in smuggling contraband.

jammu and kashmir news, indian expressJammu and Kashmir Government ordered premature retirement for three officials in the Prisons Department for their involvement in corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities. (File Representational Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered premature retirement for three officials in the Prisons Department for their involvement in corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities.

Pointing out that the decision was taken to make the administration more efficient and transparent, an official statement – issued without identifying the officials – said they conducted their duties in ways that were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct. The exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of officials who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K Civil Service Regulations (CSR), it added.

Among the officials, one was found involved in a serious criminal case and he had remained in custody for three years. Apart from this, the official had gained a bad public reputation, the statement said.

Another official was found to be habitually violating official channels of communication and was found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing the Right to Information (RTI) Act and wasting the time of the high court for which he was also fined Rs 10,000 by the court. Three annual increments of the official were also withheld, it added.

The third official was found involved in smuggling contraband substances inside the Reasi sub-jail.

According to recommendations of the review committee, the performance of these employees was noted to be unsatisfactory and their continuation in government service was found to be against public interest.

In the recent past, as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them. Many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for the consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees were terminated from service on account of anti-national activities, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated several measures for employees in Jammu and Kashmir, which includes online Human Resource Management System (eHRMS), induction of officers into the prestigious Indian Administrative/ Police Service, timely convening of promotion panels for smooth career progression, updating of recruitment rules, fast-tracking recruitment through agencies, and abolishing interviews for most non-gazetted vacancies referred to the Services Selection Board, it added.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:05 IST
