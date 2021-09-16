J&K government employees seeking passport will now have to mandatorily get vigilance clearance

From now, government employees of Jammu and Kashmir will be required to get a vigilance clearance to obtain a passport as the General Administration Department has impressed upon all the heads of the administrative departments to “mandatorily obtain the latest vigilance clearance” in respect of an employee applying for a passport.

Passports to the citizens, including government employees, are issued on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said a circular issued by J&K Government’s General Administration Department Thursday.

However, “The current system does not contain any mechanism as would help denying the passport to such employees who are either under suspension or facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges,” the circular pointed out, adding, currently, a government employee is only required to inform his employer for applying for passports on Annexure-H.

The guidelines for obtaining passports have been reviewed by the Government of India’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and elaborate instructions have been issued for obtaining fresh vigilance clearance while considering grant of passport to government employees.

It further pointed out that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has also brought into the notice of the government that the present mechanism for issuance of passport to government employees without obtaining requisite vigilance clearance results in the issuance of passport to those employees against whom vigilance cases are pending. “Thus, there is an urgent necessity to instruct all the departments to issue the NOC for issuance of passport on the basis of vigilance clearance only,” it said.