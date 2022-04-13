J&K ex-Dy CM’s bungalow: CBI closes complaint as matter already in HC

“The complaint was examined by the competent authority and it was concluded that since the matter is pending before the high court, the complaint is to be closed at the end of the CBI,’’ said Chief Public Information Officer of CBI.

The CBI has closed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh, his wife Mamta Singh and government officials in connection with a bungalow at Ban village near Nagrota that violated the Works of Defence Act. Under the said Act, any structure within 1,000 yards of the Army’s ammunition sub-depot is prohibited.