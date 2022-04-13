J&K ex-Dy CM’s bungalow: CBI closes complaint as matter already in HC; CIC directs agency to provide RTI info

The CBI has closed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh, his wife Mamta Singh and government officials in connection with a bungalow at Ban village near Nagrota that violated the Works of Defence Act. Under the said Act, any structure within 1,000 yards of the Army’s ammunition sub-depot is prohibited.

“The complaint was examined by the competent authority and it was concluded that since the matter is pending before the high court, the complaint is to be closed at the end of the CBI,’’ disclosed Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the investigation agency in its reply to the second appeal by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed before the Chief Information Commission (CIC).

In connection with the construction of an alleged illegal bungalow by Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh, Shakeel had on September 21, 2020, filed a complaint with the CBI, seeking registration of an FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and the Indian Penal Code against them. He had also sought registration of an

FIR against the government officials who had facilitated the construction within 580 yards from the boundary wall of 4 Ammunition Sub-Depot at Ban.

The complainant on October 19, 2020, filed an RTI application seeking information from CBI about the action initiated by it on his complaint and also its current status, which was denied by the CPIO on November 24 the same year. Being dissatisfied, he filed a first appeal the very next day, but the First Appellate Authority upheld the decision of the CPIO in the matter.

Shakeel then approached the Commission with a second appeal which was disposed of by Information Commissioner Saroj Punhani, saying “the CPIO did not deny the allegation of corruption pertinent in the matter. He nonetheless stated that since the matter is pending before the high court, the complaint is to be closed at the end of CBI.”

Punjani also said since the appellant was not provided with a proper reply by the CPIO at the original instance, now, since the action is complete on the averred complaint, he is directed to provide a revised reply to the appellant (Shakeel), explaining the current status and the action taken on the complaint as referred to in the RTI application.

“The said information shall be provided free of cost to the appellant within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order under due intimation to the Commission,” Punhani added.

While the Army has already approached the J&K and Ladakh High Court, seeking directions to government officials against the constructionof bungalow near its ammunition depot, the Jammu Development Authority has issued notice for demolition of the bungalow which has been challenged by Nirmal Singh’s wife in the court.