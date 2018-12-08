J&K: Eight-year-old mauled to death by leopard in Nagore

An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kansooli village of Nagore tehsil. Identified as Rakhmat Ali, sources said that his body was found by villagers in the forests in Saturday. He had gone out of the house to respond to the call of nature when the leopard attacked him.

The killing led to anger among local villagers who alleged that a number of people had been killed by wild animals in the area during the past two years. However, the administration including wildlife department has done nothing in the matter so far.

They appealed the Reasi Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and direct wildlife officials visit the area.