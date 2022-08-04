J&K: Drug peddler crushed under truck while running away from cops, aide held

August 4, 2022 5:50:52 pm
A drug peddler was run over by a speeding truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district late Wednesday night while another was held by the police along with Rs 1.91 crore cash and 250 gram heroin.
Identifying the deceased as Mukhtiyar Ahmed of Kupwara district’s Tangdhar area in Kashmir Valley and the other as Jagtar Singh of Taran Taran district of Punjab, Udhampur SSP Dr Vinod Kumar said Singh had come to deliver cash to Ahmed in Gole Mela in a car.
“The deceased was waiting for him. The money appeared to be part of the proceeds of an earlier consignment of narcotics which was already delivered to Singh,” the SSP said.
“A police party happened to reach there and on seeing the team, both Singh and Ahmed started running in the opposite direction,” the SSP said. While Ahmed was run over by a speeding truck, Jagtar was caught by the police who seized Rs 1.91 crore and 250 gram heroin from his vehicle.
Ahmed was immediately rushed to Udhampur district hospital and from there, he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have registered a case and further investigation is on to unearth the links of the drug cartel.
