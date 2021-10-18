Jammu and Kashmir: CBI books Grameen Bank branch head, arrests intermediary in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a civilian on behalf of the branch head of the Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank in Kathua district. The accused has been identified as Jatinder Kumar.

The CBI has also registered a case against the head of the Parliwand branch of Grameen Bank, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, following a complaint by a man named Mahesh Kumar Sharma who alleged that the former had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him for sanctioning a housing loan of Rs 20 lakh in favour of his father. Sanjay Kumar has not been arrested so far.

The bribe, he alleged, was to be given through Jatinder Kumar, officials said. The CBI laid a trap and caught Jatinder Kumar while accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the bribe, officials said. Searches are being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua, they said.