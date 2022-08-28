J&K cancels finance accounts assistant, junior engineer recruitment, orders CBI probe

THE J&K administration on Sunday cancelled the recruitment process for Finance Account Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil) and recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process,” announced J&K’s Department of Information and Public Relations on its Twitter handle Sunday evening. “Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon.”

The Jammu and Kashmir State Services Recruitment Board (JKSSB) had initiated the process for selecting candidates to fill up 1,200 vacancies of police sub inspectors, 972 vacancies of FAAs and 163 JEs (Civil), which were referred to it by the UT administration. These were some of the major recruitment drives which were nearing completion last year.

Significantly, the UT administration had in July last cancelled the selection process for police sub inspectors and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said. “It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment.”

This had followed recommendations made by a three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal which was constituted by Sinha to look into the allegations of irregularities.

Early this month, the CBI conducted searches in various parts as part of its investigations in the case related to selection of sub inspectors. It had booked 33 people, including a BSF officer, son of a BJP leader, a serving ASI, and former officials of JKSSB for alleged malpractices in the recruitment exam.