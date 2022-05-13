J&K: Bus catches fire near Katra, 2 dead, 22 injured

Two passengers were killed and 22 injured on Friday when a local bus caught fire near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was on its way from Katra to Jammu and the incident took place at Khanak, nearly 1.5 km from Katra, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire originated in the engine area and it soon engulfed the entire vehicle. The injured passengers were shifted to Katra. Three passengers, who were seriously injured, have been referred for specialised treatment.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has been rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire and details are awaited.