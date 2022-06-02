Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: June 2, 2022 11:55:03 am
A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.
He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.
“Militants fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off,” the police said.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
