Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

J&K polls likely in May, says top BJP leader

Chugh told the media that it is the Election Commission's prerogative to announce elections, although the BJP feels they will be held soon, as the poll panel is working “fast” in that direction.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are “likely to be held in May 2023”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said here on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of functionaries of the party’s various cells at the BJP headquarters here, he said, “Agar sarkar May mein banani hai toh March mein ticketein bantni hai (if the government is to be formed in May, then tickets have to be distributed in March). We have only two-and-a-half months left,” he said.

Chugh told the media that it is the Election Commission’s prerogative to announce elections, although the BJP feels they will be held soon, as the poll panel is working “fast” in that direction. This, he pointed out, includes work such as completing delimitation of Assembly constituencies and preparation of electoral rolls.

At the party event, Chugh said that BJP cells at booth/mandal levels will have a major role to play in the upcoming elections, and that the party’s J&K general secretary, Devinder Manyal, has been deputed to coordinate with the different cells.

Chugh has remarked earlier, too, on Assembly polls in the UT being held soon. This time, however, there are more indications, especially in view of the BJP finalising programmes scheduled in J&K over the next two months. On Sunday, the party is organising huge functions to celebrate Sushasan Divas (good governance) in all 43 Assembly constituencies of Jammu province, sources said.

According to sources, top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda, are likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir during the first quarter of 2023. While Nadda is likely to pay a two-day visit to the UT in January and address a couple of public meetings here, Shah may visit J&K in February, followed by Modi’s likely visit in March.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh is also likely to visit J&K in the beginning of the new year.

All mainstream political parties in the UT have demanded early Assembly polls.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:40:20 pm
