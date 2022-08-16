J&K administration bans seven news portals for peddling fake news in Ramban

August 16, 2022 10:19:17 pm
In its first major crackdown on digital media, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday banned operations of seven local news portals operating in Ramban district for “peddling fake news and maligning the image of government’’.
The banned news portals include United News Urdu run by one Latief Raza of Sangaldan; VD News (Charanjit Bali, Ukhral); News Verse India (Mubashir Nazir, Ukhral); Current News of India (Zulfqar Bhat, Sangaldan); News Bureau of India (Sajad Ramyal, Maligam Pogal); Today News Line (Parvez Bhat, Rajgarh); and CHRT News, Sangaldan (Credentials not known).
Breaking – District Administration Ramban bans operation of illegal news portals peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government. First list out. @diprjk @Rameshkumarias @Divcomjammu @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrJitendraSingh @MIB_India @infjammu @DDNewslive @ddnews_jammu pic.twitter.com/9AfbJBP9sJ
— Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) August 16, 2022
The ban order was issued by Ramban District Magistrate Mussarat Islam, exercising powers vested in him under Section 144 of the CrPC, pointing out that “any person associated with the above fake news portals shall be immediately booked under the extant rules governing the subject, if found operating in the district and peddling fake news’’.
The DM has also asked the Ramban SSP to implement the ban order in letter and spirit and the District Information Officer to “maintain close vigil on the operations of any more fake news portals which shall be also restrained/banned after subsequent rounds of scrutiny’’.
Subscriber Only Stories
Even as Islam was not available, sources said that many in the administration had started compaining about news portals causing hindrance in their smooth functioning.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam seaport: Wary of losing livelihood, dwelling area, fishermen begin sit-in at Adani project site
Your Daily Wrap: Bihar Cabinet expansion; Karnataka minister’s audio clip row; and more
Gauri Lankesh murder case: Trial likely to slow down as judge is elevated to Karnataka HC
Bengaluru techie dies while hoisting national flag at house
Delhi High Court appoints COA to take over Indian Olympic Association and orders federations to accept Sports Code or forego funding
Rebel Sena MLA asks supporters to ‘break legs’, promises to ensure bail for them
DCW seeks action on ‘molestation’ at PG, police say no complaint
Tripura holds trial run of cargo transport using Chittagong, Mongla ports of Bangladesh
FIFA ban fails to dampen spirit of Durand Cup as 131st edition begins with pomp and fanfare
‘Main conspirator’ woman’s mother among five more arrested
‘You write what you know’: Lisa Kudrow addresses the lack of diversity in ‘Friends’
Aiming for world record, state appeals to citizens to sing national anthem at 11am on Wednesday