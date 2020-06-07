scorecardresearch
J&K admin to hold meet on ways to curb corruption

Written by Arun Sharma | Jammu | Published: June 7, 2020 1:39:54 am
BVR Subrahmanyam, j-k chief secretary, restriction in j-k lifted, article 370 abrogated, revocation of special status of article 370, india news BVR Subrahmanyam, J&K chief secretary. (ANI/File)

The J&K administration has decided to convene a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss measures to curb corruption.

Sources referred to a letter issued by General Administration Department’s Deputy Secretary Dr Mohammad Usman Khan to over a dozen senior officers, including Financial Commissioner, Principal Secretaries and Commissioner-Secretaries.

The letter reads, “Chief Secretary, J&K has desired to convene a meeting, to discuss the issue of corruption in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and ways to curb it, in the Meeting Hall 3rd Floor, Civil Secretariat. Jammu on June 8 at 11 am.”

