J&K admin to hold meet on ways to curb corruption

BVR Subrahmanyam, J&K chief secretary. (ANI/File) BVR Subrahmanyam, J&K chief secretary. (ANI/File)

The J&K administration has decided to convene a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss measures to curb corruption.

Sources referred to a letter issued by General Administration Department’s Deputy Secretary Dr Mohammad Usman Khan to over a dozen senior officers, including Financial Commissioner, Principal Secretaries and Commissioner-Secretaries.

The letter reads, “Chief Secretary, J&K has desired to convene a meeting, to discuss the issue of corruption in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and ways to curb it, in the Meeting Hall 3rd Floor, Civil Secretariat. Jammu on June 8 at 11 am.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd