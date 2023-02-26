J&K admin terminates 3 employees for involvement in anti-national activities

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Sunday dismissed three more employees on charges of their involvement in anti-national activities.

Pointing out that the dismissed employees included a junior engineer, a teacher, and an orderly, an official statement said the action has been taken under Article 311 of the Constitution which provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or state government.

With this, the total number of government employees dismissed from service by the Union Territory administration invoking Article 311 of the Constitution has risen to 47.

Prior to these three dismissals, 44 government officials have been dismissed, the statement said. The government has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government, the statement added.

The employees were found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities and drug trafficking.

The dismissed employees include Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, a junior engineer (Public Works Department) in PMGSY, Bandipore; Syed Saleem Andrabi, an orderly in Social Welfare Department, Tehsil Handwara, Kupwara, and Mohd Aurif Sheikh, a teacher in Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi.

Itoo played an important role in mobilising people in support of the terrorists and also motivating youth to join the terrorist ranks. Andrabi has been found involved in drug trafficking. Further, Sheikh has been found involved in planting IEDs, on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan.