Sunday, January 30, 2022
J&K admin nod to demarcation process of low-lying land

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
January 30, 2022 5:38:54 am
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the procedure for delineation and demarcation of land categorised as Gair Mumkin Khads, Daryas, Nallahs and others that do not form part of water channels but have been recorded in revenue records as such.

Gair Mumkin Khad is a low-lying area that often turn into passage for rain waters or flood waters, and Daryas and Nallahs are streams. The approval was accorded at a meeting of the Administrative Council chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Saturday. Three-tier committees will oversee the process, according to the official statement.

The decision is expected to help people who have contested the erroneous entries of water bodies in the existing revenue records. The process, once completed, may also help resolve ongoing litigations besides allowing owners of such lands to transact and carry out various economic/non-economic activities, the statement said.

The exercise will be conducted in a phased manner in districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua within three months and the remaining districts of the Union territory in a year.

