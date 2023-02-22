J&K admin decides to levy property tax in ULBs, Omar says ‘no taxation without representation’

THE Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided to levy property tax on people living within the jurisdiction of urban local bodies across the Union territory with effect from April 1, inviting criticism from political parties.

Notifying rules for the levy, assessment and collection of property tax in municipalities and municipal councils, a notification issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad, said these rules shall be called as Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Other Municipalities) Rules, 2023, and “these shall come into force from April 1, 2023’’. This has been done in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, read with Sub-Section 1 of Section 65 and Sub Section 1 of Section 73, the notification added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in October 2020 allowed the UT administration to impose property tax in the urban local bodies of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the formula, the property tax will be 5 percent of Taxable Annual Value (TAV) in a residential property and 6 percent in the case of non-residential property. The TAV of a property will be decided keeping in mind the factors such as type of the municipality, one-tenth of the land value rate as notified by the government , floor, area, usage, age of property, slab, other usage type and occupancy.

When contacted, Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation Rajinder Sharma said that the matter will be discussed in the general house of the JMC.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said that there had been talks in some urban local bodies over “vikas shulak’’ (development tax). “We assure that the provisions and modalities (of tax collection) will be decided by the general house of the urban local bodies,” he said.

The move, however, has come in handy for other parties to launch a tirade against the BJP, which had all along been opposing the proposal to levy property tax during successive National Conference, PDP and Congress governments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the decision “unjust”.

“No Taxation Without Representation. Why should people in J&K pay state taxes including the proposed property tax when we have no say in how our government is run & no say in the decision making of J&K. We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan,” he tweeted.

In a statement, the National Conference questioned the haste in which such decisions are taken in absence of a democratically elected government, and demanded a rollback of the order. “Such matters should be left to an elected government. The people’s representatives must be given an opportunity to discuss these issues. Unfortunately, such important issues don’t face public scrutiny in the current bureaucratic set up. It has become a habit of those in power in Delhi to issue orders, irrespective of their impact or public opinion,” the party said.

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone accused the government of perpetrating “economic euthanasia” in J&K. “Property tax in aftermath of — an year lost post 2019, couple of years lost in Covid is — seems determination to turn every stone that can be turned to ensure economic euthanasia. Governments have pumped billions worldwide to bump start ailing economies. In wonderment,” Lone tweeted.