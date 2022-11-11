J&K: Foreign JeM militant killed in encounter in Shopian district

A foreign member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit was killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Shopian district.

The deceased was identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, who was allegedly active in the Kulgam-Shopian area, said the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir.

According to the ADGP, the search operations are underway.

“Encounter has started at Kapren area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job,” the police tweeted at around 6.30 am.

Half an hour later, it tweeted a statement again, attributed to the ADGP, “One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on.”