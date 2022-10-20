scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Jammu’s Mughal Road closed due to heavy snowfall

Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed heavy snowfall since Wednesday night

"Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Aftab Bukhari told PTI. (File/ PTI)

Heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu on Thursday forced the closure of Mughal Road which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian, officials said here.

Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed heavy snowfall since Wednesday night.

“Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Aftab Bukhari told PTI.

The road surface has become slippery due to the sharp drop in temperatures, the officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

On October 18 as well, the road remained closed for a day due to snowfall and nearly 100 passengers stranded due to the suspension of traffic were rescued on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in the Union territory.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:50:33 am
Next Story

This funny video of confused baby bird learning to feed itself will make your day

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement