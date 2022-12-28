Jammu woman, three kids found dead in room; asphyxiation suspected

Four members of a family, including a mother and her three minor children, were found dead on Wednesday morning inside their room in Checknarwa Chopada Pora area on the outskirts of Banihal town in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Noor Jahan, 35, her children Zaffar Ahmad, 12, Shazia Bano, 8, and Aditya Bano, 5.

The police said that the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. They have registered a case.

Meanwhile, local residents said that the family must have apparently died of asphyxiation caused by inhaling the gas emanating from a coal heater kept in the room due to intense cold.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.