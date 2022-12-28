scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Jammu woman, three kids found dead in room; asphyxiation suspected

Local residents said that the family must have apparently died of asphyxiation caused by inhaling the gas emanating from a coal heater kept in the room due to intense cold.

Police said that the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.
Four members of a family, including a mother and her three minor children, were found dead on Wednesday morning inside their room in Checknarwa Chopada Pora area on the outskirts of Banihal town in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Noor Jahan, 35, her children Zaffar Ahmad, 12, Shazia Bano, 8, and Aditya Bano, 5.

The police said that the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. They have registered a case.

Meanwhile, local residents said that the family must have apparently died of asphyxiation caused by inhaling the gas emanating from a coal heater kept in the room due to intense cold.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:07 IST
