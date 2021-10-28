Jammu: Woman, who allegedly put up WhatsApp status of Pak cricket team’s win, terminated from job

The UT administration on Thursday terminated the services of an OT (Operation Theatre) technician Safiya Majeed for allegedly putting up her WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan cricket team’s win against India in the recently held T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Describing her action as “disloyalty towards nation’’, the termination order issued by Dr Brij Mohan, Principal Government Medical College, Rajouri, referred to the receipt of a viral video from different media platforms and also from DySP (HQ) Rajouri in which she seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing “celebration of defeat of Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup, 2021’’.

“Whereas no employee of this institution shall be allowed to be disloyal to the nation and whereas, as reported by the Head of Department of Gynae & Obst., she had proceeded on five days leave with effect from October 21 and she failed to join duty after the expiry of leave period,’’ the order pointed out.

Pointing out that Safiya Majeed was engaged as OT Technician in GMC and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, on the basis of academic arrangement under SRO-24 (now S.O 364 dated November 27, 2020), it said that “no prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties’’. Her “services stand terminated with immediate effect’’, the order read.

In Jammu division’s Samba district, police have already detained eight people for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. These apprehensions followed registration of an FIR when a video showing some people celebrating Pak win and raising objectionable slogans went viral on social media, triggering protests by various social organisations in Samba district.

Videos purportedly showing medical students at female and male hostels in Srinagar raising pro-Pakistan slogans have also surfaced.