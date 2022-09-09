Jammu varsity prof dies by suicide: Teachers question ‘haste’ of probe, wife alleges foul play

A day after an associate professor from Jammu University’s Psychology Department allegedly died by suicide, minutes after his suspension on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report by the university’s Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH), many varsity teachers on Thursday expressed surprise over what they called an “undue haste” shown by CASH to conclude its probe and hold him prima facie guilty.

They pointed out that the committee took only two or three days to conclude its inquiry, and went ahead even when some of its student members were reportedly not present. Neither did they record the statement of the deceased, Prof Chander Shekhar Chander, or issue him a show cause notice, Jammu University (JU) teachers pointed out.

Sources said CASH had also recommended that Shekhar be disassociated from teaching, pending final inquiry against him.

While people close to Shekhar alleged that he was “institutionally murdered’’, the JU Teachers’ Association, headed by Prof P K Srivastva, demanded a high-level probe by an independent agency such as CBI.

On Thursday, JU suspended academic and administrative work on campus to mourn the death. Shekhar was due to take charge as HoD, Psychology, following retirement of the incumbent, Prof Arti Bakshi, on September 30.

Prof Alka Sharma and JU Registrar Prof Arvind Jasrotia did not respond to repeated calls.

Shekhar is survived by wife Neeta, who is a PhD scholar in Psychology; daughter, who is 2; and son, who is 12.

Neeta, who accompanied the body to Shekhar’s hometown — Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh — alleged that her husband was deliberately harassed in the department since he came from a Scheduled Caste background. Alleging conspiracy, Neeta urged the J&K administration, the university and police to bring to book the conspirators.

Some time before he allegedly hanged himself in his room in the campus, Prof Shekhar wrote on the board, “Sab sach hai kyunki kahani hi jhoothi hai (everything is true but for the plot)”.

According to sections of JU officials, the committee examining the allegations showed undue haste. Dean of Students Welfare Prof Prakash Antahal said the vice-chancellor had received a complaint of sexual harassment from around 25 students on September 1 and sent it to CASH for inquiry as per established protocol.

CASH, headed by Prof Alka Sharma, videographed statements of all complainants and finalised its report in record 2-3 days, many on the campus alleged, keeping in mind the varsity was closed on September 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday) and there was no administrative or academic work on Monday on account of Teachers Day. On September 7, they noted, CASH concluded that Shekhar was and asked for suspension and his disassociation from academic work.