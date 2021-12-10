J&K LG sets up 3-member committee to select new Jammu University vice chancellor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set up a three-member committee for the selection of a new vice-chancellor of Jammu University.

The selection committee will be headed by former Panjab University vice chancellor Professor Arun Kumar Grover as the chairman, and will include Professor Pardeshi Lal, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Professor Anil Kumar Tyagi, former vice chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

The term of present Vice Chancellor Professor Manoj Kumar Dhar expired in June this year.

In a letter to the Jammu University Registrar, Ajay Bharti, Under Secretary in Lt Governor’s secretariat, said Professor Kumar has agreed to be the chairman of the search committee as per section 12(2) (b) of the Kashmir and Jammu University Act 1969, and the statutes prescribe nomination of two persons not connected with the university or any of its constituent or affiliated colleges on the search committee.

As it is not feasible to conduct a meeting of the university council only for this purpose, the chancellor has identified Professor Lal and Professor Tyagi, both eminent academicians, to serve as members on the committee, it said, asking the Registrar to “urgently seek consent of the members of the university council through circulation and inform this secretariat accordingly”.