Exams put off as strike over teacher suicide hampers Jammu University academics

The Jammu University has postponed semester examinations and an entrance test because of a teachers’ strike demanding a CBI inquiry into an associate professor’s suicide on the campus.

The university, where academics are already running six months behind schedule owing to the pandemic, said Wednesday that it would announce a new date for the PhD entrance test earlier scheduled for Thursday. PhD admissions should have been over by June. Wednesday’s fourth-semester MBA examination and Thursday’s third-semester LLB examination were postponed earlier.

Chander Shekhar, the associate professor, was found dead in his room in the psychology department on September 7, minutes after he was suspended pending an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations levelled by some female students.

Hailing from UP, 42-year-old had been teaching in the department since 2007-08 and was due to become its head on October 1, succeeding Arti Bakshi.

Sources said the agitating Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) wants the CBI to investigate Shekhar’s death, even though a police Special Investigation Team has started its inquiry. Academic activities have been suspended since September 12, when the JUTA started the strike.

The JUTA demonstrated outside Vice Chancellor Umesh Rai’s office, marched to the Jammu divisional commissioner’s office and handed over a memorandum of demands to him on Wednesday.

Also from Jammu | Celebrations break out at midnight to commemorate Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary

The demands include removal of all the staff associated with the internal inquiry that was initiated against Shekhar so that they cannot influence the police investigation.

Advertisement

JUTA president Pankaj Srivastava said there had been procedural lapses on the part of the Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH) and the university registry.

University officials say that some of the demands stand fulfilled as Bakshi, the psychology department head, is retiring this month and CASH chairperson Alka Sharma has quit the committee.

The officials blamed the alleged procedural lapses on “the faulty rules” that they said had provided for issuing showcause notices without verifying the veracity of sexual abuse complaints.

Advertisement

As the erstwhile state is now a Union Territory, CASH followed rules framed by the central Department of Personnel and Training. The panel first held a preliminary inquiry by videotaping the complainants’ statements. It issued Shekhar a showcause notice on September 7, and the university registry issued his suspension order to ensure that the inquiry would be fair, the officials explained.

A university employee had gone to deliver Shekhar the notice but found his room locked from inside, the officials said, adding that there had been no response to repeated knocks on the door.

Vice-chancellor Rai, who met JUTA office-bearers on September 18, said he had been appealing to the agitators “with folded hands’’ to resume teaching. “I have not closed doors for dialogue with them,’’ he said.

Rai said a vice-chancellor alone could not bring the academic calendar back on track. He acknowledged his predecessors’ and other staff’s contributions in helping the university achieve the UGC’s A+ grade and improve its ranking from 66 to 56, though.