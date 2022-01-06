Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed for second day

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Thursday following mudslide and stones falling from mountains along the road at various places in Ramban district.

Sources said there was a mudslide at Cafeteria Morh as well as incidents of stones falling from mountains at frequent intervals.

On Wednesday, a motorist, Adil Bashir of Bemona, Srinagar, was killed and another injured when a boulder fell on their car near Jaswal bridge in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top, two other roads linking Jammu’s Poonch and Kishtwar districts with Kashmir Valley, too, were closed due to snowfall, the police said.