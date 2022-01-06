scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read

Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed for second day

On Wednesday, a motorist, Adil Bashir of Bemona, Srinagar, was killed and another injured when a boulder fell on their car near Jaswal bridge in Ramban district.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
January 6, 2022 11:46:47 am
Sources said there was a mudslide at Cafeteria Morh as well as incidents of stones falling from mountains at frequent intervals.The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/file)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Thursday following mudslide and stones falling from mountains along the road at various places in Ramban district.

Sources said there was a mudslide at Cafeteria Morh as well as incidents of stones falling from mountains at frequent intervals.

On Wednesday, a motorist, Adil Bashir of Bemona, Srinagar, was killed and another injured when a boulder fell on their car near Jaswal bridge in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top, two other roads linking Jammu’s Poonch and Kishtwar districts with Kashmir Valley, too, were closed due to snowfall, the police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement